Backstage News On Clash In Paris Main Event, AJ Lee Brought Up In WWE Pitches

A new report has clarified the main event plans for last Sunday’s WWE Clash in Paris premium live event. According to Cory Hays of BodySlam.net, the fatal four-way match for the World Heavyweight Championship was always intended to headline the show. Contrary to some online speculation, the bout between John Cena and Logan Paul was never discussed as a potential main event.

The closing match of the night saw Seth Rollins retain his championship against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight. The finish came when Becky Lynch interfered, delivering a low blow to Punk before Rollins hit The Stomp to score the victory. The controversial ending has since sparked speculation of a potential mixed tag team match: Rollins & Lynch vs. Punk & his wife, AJ Lee.

According to Fightful Select, the buzz isn’t just among fans. “WWE sources have indicated that AJ Lee’s name has been brought up in numerous pitches internally of late,” the report noted, adding that some of the ideas “weren’t quite shut down like they used to be.”

While nothing has been confirmed, WWE insiders are said to be “hopeful” that Lynch’s involvement at Clash in Paris ties into creative pitches involving AJ Lee. Punk himself added fuel to the speculation recently, doing his wife’s trademark skipping routine at a European live event.

AJ Lee, a three-time Divas Champion, retired in 2015 due to spinal issues and has since pursued a career as an author and mental health advocate. Her last WWE match was on March 30, 2015, the night after WrestleMania 31.

Elsewhere on the card, John Cena defeated Logan Paul, notching his 98th premium live event victory as part of his farewell tour. The match was presented as the co-main event.