Backstage News On CM Punk Possibly Returning To WWE

Fans hoping to see CM Punk return to WWE may get their wish now that he is a free agent following his release from AEW.

Punk expressed interest in returning in December, with the intention of working the Royal Rumble the following month before WrestleMania 39.

Shawn Michaels has publicly stated that he is willing to have CM Punk in NXT if he so desires.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that Punk and WWE are in talks to bring him back, though no agreement has been reached.

Meltzer wrote, “There have been rumors that it’s happening, but those in WWE have only said that no deal is completed and those close to Punk have told us that it is his intention to return and the two sides are in talks. One would expect if such a deal is made that Survivor Series weekend in Chicago would be the time to do the surprise return”