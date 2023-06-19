Backstage News On CM Punk’s “One Bill Phil” Line From AEW Collision

During the premiere episode of AEW Collision, CM Punk stated that Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslov referred to him as “one bill Phil” because he is “the one true, genuine article in a business full of counterfeit bucks.”

The line was interpreted as a reference to the Young Bucks, and it was approved by management, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

Meltzer also stated the following:

“The 1 bill Phil line was taken by many as a reference to the supposed $1 billion deal that AEW was supposedly getting in a new five-year contract with WBD (Zaslov is the head of WBD). AEW and Tony Khan have been quiet on that story and all negotiation stories which is why I was surprised on television they would have a reference to that. It was ambiguous enough that you could just say it was a line in a promo.”