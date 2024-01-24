Backstage News On Cody Rhodes’ Creative Direction For WWE WrestleMania 40

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes had a verbal altercation leading up to the Royal Rumble PLE. Punk and Cody are the current betting favorites to win the Rumble match.

According to Justin Barrasso of SI.com, Cody’s creative direction for Wrestlemania 40 is as follows:

“Multiple sources close to WWE Head of Creative Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque have indicated that Rhodes will not headline this year’s event, nor will he ‘finish his story’ at Wrestlemania. But there is still a new chapter to write with a marquee matchup to be had… against CM Punk.”

On RAW, a match between World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins and Intercontinental champion Gunther was teased, assuming Rollins recovers from his injury in time.