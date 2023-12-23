Backstage News On Cody Rhodes’ WWE Future

WWE has been working hard in recent months to sign several of their top talent to new contracts as they do not want to lose these stars to free agency.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley are among those who have reportedly re-signed. WWE is also said to be working hard to extend Cody Rhodes’ contract, which is a top priority.

According to Fightful Select, industry sources believe Rhodes will receive a “significant raise” once the deal is finalized, and that the contract is a priority for TKO, WWE’s parent company. People in the company are confident that a deal will be completed eventually, and Cody received a new bus around Thanksgiving to demonstrate how much the company values him. Some believe that because of the new bus, he has already signed the new contract. However, it has not yet been finalized.

Getting Cody to extend his contract would be a huge deal because he’s one of the company’s biggest names, sells a lot of merchandise, and is a ratings mover. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre’s contracts will expire in the coming months. One must assume that they will sign new contracts at some point.