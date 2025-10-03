Backstage News On Dakota Kai And Aliyah’s Pro Wrestling Futures

During a recent edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp discussed the wrestling futures of former WWE stars Aliyah and Dakota Kai.

Aliyah was released from WWE just over two years ago, while Dakota Kai was released last May.

According to Sapp, Aliyah has only taken two independent bookings since leaving WWE, both of which were for Destiny Wrestling in Canada. He mentioned that her name was brought up in one company for a potential appearance as part of a stable, but that did not come to fruition. While the specific company was not disclosed, Aliyah revealed in an interview this past August that she is not done with her wrestling career.

On the other hand, Dakota Kai has primarily focused on streaming and podcasting since her release from WWE. She continues to host a podcast with WWE’s Zelina Vega, called ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL.

The report states that although Kai has not wrestled since leaving WWE, she is preparing for her next move. Sapp added that Fightful was informed not to be surprised if Kai takes some future bookings in Japan.

It was also noted that Kai recently had new wrestling gear made, indicating her intention to continue wrestling at some point.