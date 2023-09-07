Backstage News On Dennis Rodman’s AEW Debut, And Behind-The-Scenes Footage

Former nWo member and Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman made his AEW debut during All Out Weekend in Chicago, returning to the United Center, where he won three NBA Championship rings with the Chicago Bulls.

Rodman appeared on the AEW Collision All Out go-home edition, but his interview with Tony Schiavone was cut short by Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh. Rodman was pressed by Jarrett and Dutt to make a deal with them, but Rodman ended up saying he could beat Singh up and shoving Dutt. Rodman was attacked by Jarrett, Lethal, and Singh, but AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed made the save and then challenged Jarrett and his crew to an All Out title match. RodZilla joined The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn in the ring for their second successful title defense during the AEW All Out Zero Hour pre-show. Rodman, who appeared to be having a good time, ended up smashing a guitar over Singh’s head, which the referee allowed. Rodman then joined the champions in celebration to bring the segment to a close.

Fightful Select noted in an update that the decision to have Rodman appear on AEW Collision was made in the last few weeks before All Out Weekend. Jarrett had been pitching ideas for Rodman to work All Out, and it appeared at one point that the appearance would not take place. Rodman was already in town for a signing at Starrcast VI on Saturday.

Rodman was also said to be “great” backstage on Saturday and Sunday, and to have enjoyed his time at the AEW shows.

Rodman, as seen below, posted two videos to his official YouTube channel, both of which included behind-the-scenes footage from both nights with AEW. Rodman boasted about being undefeated (forgetting his WCW and i-Generation losses?) and expressed gratitude for the support.

The United Center also shared a backstage video of The Worm discussing some of his Chicago teammates and their ties to the Windy City.

