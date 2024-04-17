Backstage News On Former AEW Star Expanding Role Behind-The-Scenes In WWE NXT

Shawn Spears is handling more roles than one since returning to WWE.

After jumping-ship from AEW back to WWE for a run in NXT, “The Chairman” has not only been working as an active talent for the company, but a behind-the-scenes producer as well.

Fightful Select is reporting that since returning to NXT in a rivalry with Ridge Holland, Spears has also been working as a producer as of the April 16 episode of the show.

Spears began shadowing universally well-liked NXT producer and coach Johnny Moss backstage at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. for this week’s episode of the two-hour NXT on USA program, helping with the women’s matches on the show.

Other former WWE Superstars working as producers behind-the-scenes in NXT include Matt Bloom, Oney Lorcan and Wesley Blake, among others.

It is unknown at this time if Spears will be transitioning like Bloom, Lorcan, Blake and others from an active wrestler role to a permanent producer role.

We will keep you posted.