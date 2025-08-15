Backstage News On HOOK’s Contract Status With AEW

According to Fightful Select, HOOK is still under contract with AEW and reportedly signed a new multi-year deal with the company last year.

The report also noted that HOOK has enlisted Barry Bloom’s group to represent him during contract negotiations.

Sources familiar with the situation indicated that HOOK has officially re-signed with All Elite Wrestling and has several years remaining on his current contract.

This comes after news last month that HOOK was not yet cleared for an in-ring return. AEW teased his comeback during last Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite with a new vignette.