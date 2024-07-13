Backstage News On Jennifer Pepperman’s Role In AEW

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while there have been rumors that Jennifer Pepperman has been booking the AEW women’s division, that is not the case. Pepperman is not the head booker for anything in AEW, but she was brought in to help with promos and mainly works with AEW TBS and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné.

The report also mentioned that Pepperman has received backstage praise for her work in the Moné-Britt Baker segment and for other wrestlers like ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe and AEW International Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay.