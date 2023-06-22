Backstage News On John Morrison’s AEW Status

On Friday’s taped Rampage episode, veteran pro wrestler John Hennigan (aka John Morrison) will make his official AEW return.

Morrison made his return during Harley Cameron’s promo segment against The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, and he will initially work with QT Marshall.

According to PWInsider, Hennigan’s official ring name will be Johnny Television or Johnny TV. He’ll be a regular for AEW in the future.

Hennigan, who is married to Taya Valkyrie, worked three AEW matches in mid-2022 as Johnny Elite. He was defeated by current ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe at the May 18, 2022 Wild Card Wednesday Dynamite, then defeated Marq Quen at the May 27, 2022 AEW Dark Saturday Night Special taping. On the June 1, 2022 Dynamite, he lost to Miro.

