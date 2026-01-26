Backstage News On Killer Kelly Leaving TNA Wrestling, Her Possible Options

TNA Wrestling veteran Killer Kelly recently took to her Twitter (X) account to announce that she is no longer with the promotion, as her contract has expired. However, she clarified that she is not finished with professional wrestling and plans to return to television soon.

Kelly shared that she was offered a contract extension by TNA; however, she chose not to sign it, as the promotion ultimately decided not to pursue it.

She spoke positively about her time in the company, expressing gratitude to former TNA executives Scott D’Amore and Gail Kim, as well as current executives Tommy Dreamer, John E. Bravo, and Ingrid Isley.

According to Fightful Select, the contract extension offered to Kelly was a short-term deal, a standard practice for TNA when dealing with talent. The report also stated that Kelly was backstage at the January 14 episode of AEW Dynamite to support her fiancé, Myron Reed, who had joined AEW.

Members of the AEW roster have reportedly expressed support for bringing Kelly into the company, though it remains unclear if there have been any discussions with management regarding her signing.

Previously, Kelly wrestled for WWE NXT UK from 2018 until early 2020 before leaving the brand. She made her TNA Wrestling (formerly iMPACT Wrestling) debut in November 2020 and became a regular talent in 2022.

During her time with TNA, she held the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship twice, both times alongside former TNA star Masha Slamovich.