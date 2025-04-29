Backstage News On Leon Slater’s Status With TNA Wrestling

By
James Hetfield
-
(Photo Credit: GCW)

According to Fightful Select, there were concerns about Leon Slater’s health after a risky spot during the Ultimate X Match at Rebellion. Fortunately, despite the stunt’s dangerous nature, backstage sources within TNA have reported that Slater appears to be okay.

Slater performed a high-flying maneuver from the elevated structure, diving onto a group of wrestlers below.

