Backstage News On Leon Slater’s Status With TNA Wrestling

According to Fightful Select, there were concerns about Leon Slater’s health after a risky spot during the Ultimate X Match at Rebellion. Fortunately, despite the stunt’s dangerous nature, backstage sources within TNA have reported that Slater appears to be okay.
Slater performed a high-flying maneuver from the elevated structure, diving onto a group of wrestlers below.
.@LEONSLATER_ is INSANE! Swanton 450 from the top of Ultimate X!
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/gYeMYQ4UIh
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025