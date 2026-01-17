Backstage News On Leon Slater’s WWE SmackDown Appearance

Leon Slater sent shockwaves through the wrestling world when he unexpectedly appeared on the January 16, 2026 edition of WWE SmackDown, answering Carmelo Hayes’ United States Championship Open Challenge in London.

According to Fightful Select, Slater was not originally scheduled to be part of WWE’s UK tour. In fact, the 21-year-old standout was slated to appear for TNA Wrestling on the January 15 episode of TNA on AMC as well as the TNA Genesis pay-per-view on January 17.

However, plans changed due to visa complications. The report notes that Slater was unable to travel from the United Kingdom to the United States for TNA’s scheduled events, leaving the company temporarily without its X-Division Champion. Rather than let the situation go to waste, TNA officials reportedly worked out an arrangement that allowed WWE to use Slater for SmackDown in London—turning an administrative setback into a major spotlight opportunity.

Slater’s appearance immediately sparked speculation online about a possible talent exchange between WWE and TNA. Rumors quickly spread suggesting the cameo could be tied to a WWE star—most notably AJ Styles—heading back to TNA.

Those rumors were swiftly shut down. Sources clarified that no talent trade or formal exchange took place, and that Slater’s SmackDown match was simply a one-off accommodation rather than part of a larger deal between the companies.

Although Slater came up short in his attempt to capture the United States Championship, his performance reportedly impressed WWE personnel and was widely praised backstage. The bout served as a high-profile showcase for the rising star in front of a global audience.

TNA officials are said to be confident that Slater’s visa issues will be resolved in the near future, allowing him to return to regular duties. Slater remains under contract with TNA through most of 2026, making his SmackDown appearance a special, unique moment—rather than the start of a permanent move to WWE.

Still, for one night in London, Leon Slater proved he belonged on one of wrestling’s biggest stages.