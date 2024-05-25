Backstage News On MJF’s AEW TV Return

One of AEW’s biggest stars may return to television as the promotion builds to Double or Nothing, one of the biggest events of the year.

That star is MJF, who has not appeared since working the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view event in December due to a torn labrum and a hip injury. In late April, MJF reportedly had surgery to repair his left shoulder.

Fightful Select reports that several AEW sources believe he may return sooner rather than later. Most of those sources believe he will be in the mix by the June Forbidden Door PPV event in New York, if not sooner.

Fightful had heard nothing about the reported surgery. Since Worlds End, MJF has been quiet about his injury status.

MJF’s contract was set to expire in December, but he has been with AEW for quite some time due to an extension. MJF has yet to confirm this. The new contract places him among the highest-paid AEW employees.