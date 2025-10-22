Backstage News On Mustafa Ali’s TNA Wrestling Contract

Fightful Select reports that Mustafa Ali’s contract with TNA Wrestling is scheduled to expire at the end of 2025.

This contract is one of several that will end this year. The report also indicates that Ali is keeping his options open, and he could sign with any promotion, including NXT.

Ali was welcomed back to NXT during a recent appearance, and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has always been a strong advocate for him.

WWE released Ali in September 2023 after a seven-year tenure with the company. Since then, he has had a successful stint in TNA, where he currently leads the faction called Order 4.

Ali is a former TNA X-Division Champion and has also worked for other promotions, including NJPW, House of Glory, Progress Wrestling, and Revolution Pro.