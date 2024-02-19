Backstage News On Nick Comoroto’s AEW Status

According to Fightful Select, AEW star Nick Comoroto was spotted backstage at their Collision show in Norfolk, Virginia this past month, but has yet to wrestle for the company since late October of 2023.

The report also states that Comoroto, who is inactive not because of injury, but possibly because of creative, did compete at an Indie wrestling event this past January.

Comoroto was part of The Factory stable with QT Marshall, but the group went their separate ways prior to Marshall’s initial exit from the company.