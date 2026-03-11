Backstage News On Nino Hamburguesa Being Released From Lucha Libre AAA

According to BodySlam+, Lucha Libre AAA has released Niño Hamburguesa from his contract following a viral video of him hitting a fan during an independent show at La Arena Aficion.

The report detailed that the incident occurred while Hamburguesa was outside the ring during a match.

A fellow wrestler kicked him toward the fans, causing him to fall into their laps. While seated, he struck one of the fans multiple times with his elbows to the face. Some fans claimed that the attacked individual had provoked Hamburguesa, and it was noted that he intentionally chose to sit on another person’s lap before hitting them.

AAA talent have been informed that they can accept independent bookings but must maintain professionalism. Sources indicated that the video of the incident did not help Hamburguesa’s situation, and he was terminated via a Zoom call.

Neither AAA nor its parent company, WWE, has publicly commented on the matter. Hamburguesa has been with AAA since 2014 and is a former AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion, having held the title alongside Big Mami. He also won last year’s Rey de Reyes tournament, defeating El Mesías, Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., and DMT Azul in the finals.

Luchablog has confirmed BodySlam’s report, stating, “I can confirm Bodyslam dot net’s report that AAA fired Nino Hamburguesa.

A video of him elbowing a front row fan at a Tuesday show in Pachuca’s Arena Aficion was all over the place in the days after. Other AAA wrestlers were told he was gone on Friday.”

I can confirm Bodyslam dot net's report that AAA fired Nino Hamburguesa. A video of him elbowing a front row fan at a Tuesday show in Pachuca's Arena Aficion was all over the place in the days after. Other AAA wrestlers were told he was gone on Friday. — luchablog (@luchablog) March 10, 2026