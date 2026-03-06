CMLL La Noche De Las Amazonas Results – March 6, 2026

The following results are from Friday’s CMLL La Noche de Las Amazonas event at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Skadi and Kira (c) def. Metalica and Candela to retain their CMLL Mexican National Women’s Tag Team Championship.

– Maika def. Dark Silueta.

– La Catalina and Sanely def. Keyra and Garra Negra in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match.

– La Magnífica def. Marcela and Princesa Sugehit in a 2026 Copa Irma González Match.

– Mina Shirakawa def. Zeuxis.

– Megan Bayne def. Olympia.

– Chicas Indomables (Lluvia and La Jarochita) (c) def. Neo Genesis (Starlight Kid and Mei Seira) to retain their CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Championship.

– Persephone def. Mercedes Moné (c) to become the new CMLL World Women’s Champion.