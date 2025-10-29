Backstage News On Nixon Newell And Miranda Alize’s AEW Status

Former WWE star Nixon Newell, known as Tegan Nox, and Miranda Alize made a surprise appearance during Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision.

They confronted the TayJay team—Tay Melo and Anna Jay —in a backstage segment and challenged them to a future match, which Melo and Jay accepted.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that he did not get the impression that Newell and Alize are signed to AEW. Their appearance on Collision may be a tryout for the promotion.

AEW has not yet announced when the tag team match will take place, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Newell, who was previously with WWE as Tegan Nox, was released from the company in November 2024 and became a free agent earlier this year. Meanwhile, Alize has recently appeared on ROH TV and has been feuding with Newell on the independent wrestling scene.