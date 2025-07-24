Backstage News On Planned Spots Being Cut From TNA Slammiversary Match

A new report has confirmed that former TNA World Champion Moose was legitimately injured during his TNA X-Division Championship match against Leon Slater at this past Sunday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio, Moose suffered the injury during a high-risk hurricanrana spot from the apron to the floor early in the match. The move reportedly resulted in damage to his back and hip, forcing adjustments to the remainder of the bout with planned spots being cut.

Alvarez explained, “Believe it or not, they did that entire match with his back bad enough that there was stuff they chopped out of the match later on.”

Despite the physical setback, Moose displayed his trademark toughness by finishing the match. Several pre-planned spots were removed as the bout progressed to accommodate his condition.

Following the event, Moose took to social media to announce that he would be taking time away to “get healthy,” a move that now carries more clarity in light of these developments.

The Match

Even with the injury, the match has been widely praised as one of the standout performances of the night, capped off by a major milestone, Leon Slater’s victory, making him the youngest X-Division Champion in TNA history.

At this time, there is no official word on how long Moose will be sidelined, but fans and colleagues alike are sending their best wishes for a full recovery.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on Moose’s injury status and all things TNA Wrestling.