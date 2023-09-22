Backstage News On Planned Start Time For WWE Elimination Chamber In Australia

WWE announced on Thursday that it will return to Australia next year, their first visit since 2018.

The WWE previously held the Super Show-Down event at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, which featured Triple H vs. The Undertaker as the main event.

They will hold the Elimination Chamber premium live event on Saturday, February 24, from Perth, Western Australia’s Optus Stadium.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the show will begin “about 6 a.m. Eastern and 3 a.m. Pacific on a Saturday morning.”

Meltzer added, “When UFC goes to Australia, they run the show early morning in Australia so it’s at 10 p.m. Eastern in the U.S., but WWE confirmed to us the show will air in prime time Australia time. Peacock these days doesn’t care as much about live viewers of the WWE PPV shows. The number they are most concerned with is viewership over the first 24 hours as opposed to live.”

For concerts, the stadium can hold up to 70,000 people, while WWE could fit in around 55,000 people with a stage. WWE has been brought in for the show and has been paid a large sum of money to do so with the goal of attracting 50,000 fans.