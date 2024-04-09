Backstage News On Plans Changing For AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 3

Regarding the upcoming Forbidden Door 3 pay-per-view event, AEW and NJPW have made the decision to change their original plans.

13,600 fans and 13,100 paid tickets made $1.2 million from the show the year before. Many matches, such as Bryan Danielson’s victory over Kazuchika Okada in the main event and Will Ospreay’s victory over Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Title, contributed to its high praise.

Although it has not yet been announced, the third annual pay-per-view is anticipated to happen this year. According to Andrew Zarian’s initial report, Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York was the intended venue for the event.

According to Zarian, Forbidden Door 3 will now not take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“So Arthur Ashe Stadium [is] not getting Forbidden Door. I’m positive Sean [Ross Sapp] also has a piece of this. I’m gonna leave it to him to kind of break that part. But I do know of a possible venue. I’m not against that venue. It’s not Madison Square Garden, by the way.”

Zarian stated that there’s a reason it’s not happening at the stadium because a lot of things have changed in AEW. It was also mentioned that the venue is not the Nassau Coliseum or Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.