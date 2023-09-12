Backstage News On Plans For Nia Jax Following Her WWE Return

Following her return to WWE, Nia Jax is set for a push.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jax made his return during Monday’s RAW main event in Norfolk, VA. She defeated Raquel Rodriguez at ringside, allowing WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley to finish her off and retain the title. Jax then took Ripley out and hit her with a powerful Bonsai Drop. As RAW came to an end, she posed to boos and kissed the audience. Click here for videos of the return, and for previous backstage notes.

In an update, WrestleVotes reports that Jax is now internally positioned as the #2 heel on the women’s division side of the official RAW roster.

On the list, Jax has surpassed Zoey Stark and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Ripley appears to have taken the top spot.