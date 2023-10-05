Backstage News On Plans WWE Had For Matt Riddle And Drew McIntyre

WWE had paired Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre as a tag team on RAW before Riddle and several other names were released as part of massive WWE talent releases that heavily affected the main roster and NXT.

On September 9, just days before his release, Riddle accused a Port Authority police officer of sexual assault at JFK Airport. An investigation into the matter is currently underway. Footage of it was released, showing an obviously drunk Riddle at the airport while waiting for his flight, which you can watch by clicking here.

WrestleVotes reported today that WWE had big plans for Riddle and McIntyre on the red brand, including a variety of merchandise with catchy names.

“Prior to his departure from the company, I’m told there were significant plans for a Matt Riddle / Drew McIntyre tag team. So much so, various merchandise items were designed with the team name……. “McRiddle.” This is not a joke.”

Other wrestling promotions and even MMA companies are reportedly interested in signing Riddle, but he will have to wait out his 90-day non-compete before signing with anyone.