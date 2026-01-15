Backstage News On Powerhouse Hobbs’ AEW Contract Status

According to Fightful Select, Powerhouse Hobbs’ AEW contract expired at midnight last night, and he is set to leave the company after fulfilling his obligations.

The report noted that contract negotiations had been ongoing, with AEW making a “huge offer” for Hobbs to remain with the organization. However, he has completed his commitments following the AEW Collision tapings.

The report further states that sources within WWE believe Hobbs is expected to join their company soon and is eligible to sign a contract this week. WWE has reportedly maintained interest in Hobbs and anticipates his arrival unless there are significant changes.

It was emphasized that Hobbs is leaving AEW on good terms.

Although discussions had been taking place over the past couple of months, Hobbs expressed his desire to explore free agency. Earlier rumors suggested he might join WWE, but there was no contact from them at the time.

Hobbs has been with AEW since late 2020 when he signed a deal after participating in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out. He is a former TNT Champion and a member of the team known as The Opps, who are the AEW World Trios Champions.

The Opps defended their Trios Titles against Hangman Page and JetSpeed during the Collision tapings on Wednesday night.