Backstage News On Private Party’s Status With AEW

AEW stars Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen, collectively known as Private Party, have been mostly out of action for most of 2025, having made only one appearance on AEW programming this year.

According to Fightful Select, both Kassidy and Quen remain under contract with AEW, with sources indicating that their contracts do not expire simultaneously.

It was also noted that it is possible, though not confirmed, that injury time may have been added to one or both of their contracts.

The report mentions that The Hurt Syndicate is supportive of the duo and has advised them to spend more time in the gym to enhance their wrestling skills. Sources indicate that The Hurt Syndicate has been quite helpful to Kassidy and Quen.

As for whether Private Party will stay with AEW or seek opportunities in another wrestling promotion, there is currently no information available. It was reported in June that their contracts were set to expire during the summer, but that does not appear to be the case now.

Private Party last competed for AEW on the January 22nd episode of Dynamite, where they lost the AEW World Tag Team Championships to The Hurt Syndicate. Outside of AEW, they participated in only one other match this year, teaming up at HOG’s City Of Dreamz event in March, where they secured a victory over Daron Richardson and Jodi Aura in New York City.

There is no news yet on when they will return to AEW, but updates will be provided as they become available.