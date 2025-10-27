Backstage News On Rich Swann’s Current TNA Contract Status

Pro wrestling veteran Rich Swann left TNA in April when his contract expired. Despite being on good terms with the company at the time, he did not re-sign with TNA Wrestling.

On the August 7th episode of iMPACT, Swann made his return to the company, replacing the injured KC Navarro as part of Fir$t Cla$$. This occurred after Swann and AJ Francis attacked Navarro, who was informed by Francis that he had been replaced.

According to Fightful Select, Swann is currently not under contract with TNA Wrestling and works for the company on a per-appearance basis.

The report also noted that Swann is not the only wrestler in this situation; several others are working on a per-appearance basis, while others have short-term contracts.

Swann’s last appearance for TNA was during the Bound For Glory pay-per-view, where he participated in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match. He is a former TNA World Champion and has also held the X-Division Championship and Digital Media Championships during his time with the company.

Outside of TNA, Swann makes appearances for NWA, including a challenge for the TV Title at NWA Samhain 3 on October 17th. Additionally, he has appeared for Wrestling REVOLVER, House of Glory, and several other promotions over the past few months.