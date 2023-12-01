Backstage News On Roman Reigns’ Potential Opponent For WWE Royal Rumble

As PWMania.com previously reported, Roman Reigns will return to WWE television earlier than expected, just in time for his WWE Undisputed WWE Universal Title defense at the Royal Rumble.

After his last match, it was assumed that he would stay off television for the rest of the year before returning for the start of the build to the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 27, 2024, from Tampa, FL, at Tropicana Field. He defeated LA Knight to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in Saudi Arabia last month.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has no plans to rematch Knight and Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

It has been announced that Reigns will appear on SmackDown Live on December 15 in Green Bay, WI, January 5 in Vancouver, BC, and January 19 in Atlanta, GA.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that an opponent was not locked in as of earlier this week. Randy Orton, on the other hand, is a top contender. Meltzer speculated that Kevin Owens and Knight might be considered as well.

Meltzer stated, “A few names have been considered, Orton being one of them. Orton, Owens and Knight would on paper seem like the top names but none are a lock and Knight was supposed to go in another direction as of last week.”