Backstage News On San Diego Budgeting $5 Million To Host WWE Survivor Series

According to Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics, documents reviewed through public records requests reveal that the San Diego Padres submitted a budget for WWE’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event, which is scheduled for this November. This budget includes $4.25 million in additional expenses on top of the $650,000 that the San Diego Tourism Marketing District approved as a bid fee in June for the event.

The report indicates that the documents consistently refer to a total budget of $5 million. The Padres’ application to the San Diego Tourism Marketing District outlines this total budget and requests $650,000 in support to help secure the event. Additionally, a spreadsheet included in the application details $4.9 million in itemized costs, which includes expenses for entertainment and special event production.

The San Diego Tourism Marketing District’s fiscal year 2026 report acknowledges the Padres’ role in bringing WWE Survivor Series to the city and mentions $4.35 million in contributions from sources other than the SDTMD toward the event. Hosting organizations typically cover or reimburse costs for companies like WWE when they bring events to cities.

WWE Survivor Series 2025 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 29th, at Petco Park in San Diego, California.