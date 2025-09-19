Backstage News On Shayna Baszler’s WWE NXT Homecoming Appearance

Shayna Baszler’s surprise appearance at NXT Homecoming this past Tuesday may have sparked buzz about a potential return, but according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was a one-time cameo.

The former NXT Women’s Champion, who was released from WWE in May, appeared in a backstage segment offering advice to Sol Ruca and Zaria, but she has not signed a new deal with the company.

Dave Meltzer reported that WWE officials are hopeful Baszler will eventually transition into a coaching or producing role, but no agreement is currently in place, “Regarding Baszler, those in the company said that they expect and hope she takes a coaching or producing position. At this point nothing is in place and it was just a one-off thing this week.”

Baszler has already gained experience behind the scenes, reportedly contributing to NXT as a producer during the period between her release and the end of her 90-day non-compete clause. Still, she has not closed the door on her in-ring career.

Baszler is scheduled to return to action on October 5 at a Prestige Wrestling event in Portland, Oregon, where she will face Masha Slamovich.

She has also made it clear she’s open to working outside WWE. Speaking with The Ariel Helwani Show in August, she said, “I don’t care as much of the letters behind it, I just want to practice my craft. And if I can do that alongside my friends, that’s always a great place to be. So, I’m not going to say a hard no to any of that.”

A pioneer in women’s MMA before transitioning to pro wrestling, Baszler remains one of the most decorated women in NXT history. She held the NXT Women’s Championship for a combined 548 days across two reigns, the longest in the title’s history, and went on to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship twice on the main roster.