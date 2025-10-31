Backstage News On Steph De Lander And Mance Warner’s TNA Status

PWMania.com previously reported that Steph De Lander recently announced her marriage to long-time partner and fellow TNA star, Mance Warner.

According to Fightful Select, both De Lander and Warner are still under contract with TNA. The report also noted that De Lander had been on a per-appearance basis for most of her tenure with the company. However, both she and Warner signed new contracts this year, which are set to run until June of next year.

De Lander has been out of action since Victory Road in 2024, where she revealed that she required neck surgery.

She has not yet returned to the ring. Meanwhile, Warner has been active, competing regularly for both TNA and GCW.

His most recent appearance was at TNA Bound For Glory, where he participated in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet.