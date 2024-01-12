Backstage News On Sting Picking Who To Face In His Retirement Match

Sting appears to be retiring with a bang at AEW Revolution in Greensboro, NC, where he plans to team up with Darby Allin to face The Young Bucks.

The show began on Dynamite on Wednesday night, when the four men stared down after Sting and Allin worked a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match in the main event.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sting has had a significant say in his retirement match, and he is more interested in continuing to do tag team matches rather than singles matches. As of several weeks ago, the match was actively planned, and Sting was on board.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Tony Khan gave Sting the option of facing anyone besides anyone in WWE in his retirement match.

Meltzer wrote, “When he was asked who he wanted to face, they were his choice, as he loved doing the Forbidden Door 2022 match in Chicago (Sting & Allin & Shingo Takagi vs. Bucks & El Phantasmo).”

The Young Bucks’ original plans included taking more time off before returning. When Sting asked for the match, they decided to change their return plans.