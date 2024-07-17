Backstage News On The Future Of ROH And TV Tapings

Fightful Select reports that ROH will receive more attention and care from now on and the show’s TV tapings in Arlington, Texas is seen as a potential turning point for the brand, with them set to have dedicated taping sessions.

One source told Fightful that this change should result in more consistent creative output. Multiple shows will be recorded in a single day rather than filming weekly before or after Dynamite or Collision, just like what has been done.

The report also mentioned that MxM had been signed specifically for the ROH brand, and their champions will be featured more frequently on the brand’s weekly episodes. This is set to begin at the upcoming tapings.