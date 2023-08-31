Backstage News On This Week’s AEW Dynamite Being Redone At The Last Minute

The aftermath of All In London was featured on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. However, several notable names were missing from the show this past Sunday.

AEW President Tony Khan stated prior to the show that he had to change some plans for the event. This was due to “minor illnesses to big talent traveling this week” and flight issues caused by Hurricane Idalia.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the show was redone at the last minute.

Meltzer said, “So they were going to do stuff to build that up tonight. But because of the Hurricane, Kenny Omega didn’t make it. A lot of the Florida people….Tonight’s show was redone at the last minute because Saraya and Swerve [Strickland] were pulled from the show for illness reasons. I know many Florida guys, including Omega, because the hurricane couldn’t get out of Florida to come to Chicago. I know [Chris] Jericho was there. I know that there was concern about Jericho not being there, but he was there. So that was one of the reasons why the show seemed thrown together because it was thrown together.”

Alvarez added, “All right. The Dynamite show opened up with [Jon] Moxley and Kommander, and this whole show, by the way, up and down the show, it was like they had two matches. They had one match announced this afternoon. And then, as we talked about earlier, there were issues with people being sick and with travel. And pretty much everybody just got to the building and had to scramble to get going with whatever they were doing. And these two had a good match.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)