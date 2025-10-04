Backstage News On Ticket Sales For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20

According to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, early ticket sales for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 are very strong, with over 20,000 tickets sold on the first day.

This figure marks the highest first-day ticket sales for an NJPW show at the Tokyo Dome since the 1990s, a period when wrestling was significantly more popular in Japan. Additionally, ringside tickets available to international fans sold out quickly at $750 each, all within just 15 minutes.

Dave Meltzer noted that a major factor driving interest in the event is Hiroshi Tanahashi’s retirement match, along with Aaron Wolf’s planned in-ring debut.

Wolf is a former Olympic gold medalist, which holds more significance in Japan than in the U.S., particularly because his gold medal was awarded in judo at the 2021 Olympics held in Japan.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 4th, 2026, and will be broadcast live on NJPW World.