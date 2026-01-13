Backstage News On TNA’s Original Plans For AJ Styles’ iMPACT AMC Debut

TNA Wrestling is set to make its iMPACT debut on AMC this coming Thursday, January 15th. It has been reported that top WWE star AJ Styles will make his return to the company during this show, which will take place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, TNA Wrestling initially intended for Styles to compete for the TNA World Championship on this show. The proposed match would have had Styles challenge the reigning champion, Frankie Kazarian, who has already expressed interest in facing AJ. Meltzer noted that since the match was discussed internally, there is a possibility it could still happen at a later date.

However, Meltzer also mentioned that no match involving Styles has been confirmed for Thursday’s show. This uncertainty has led Bryan Alvarez to speculate that TNA might be saving the Styles versus Kazarian match for Genesis on January 17th, which will take place at the same venue. Alvarez pointed out that this scenario would allow Kazarian, who won the title from Mike Santana on November 13, to exit the AMC debut still as champion, while also adding an intriguing layer to the storyline.

If Styles does compete for the title at Genesis, it would mark his first TNA match since 2013. With Styles hinting that 2026 could be his final year in wrestling, every appearance he makes carries added significance.