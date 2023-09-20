Backstage News On Top WWE Stars’ Contracts Expiring, 2024 Set To Be A Big Year For Pro Wrestling

Veteran WWE Superstar Sheamus is set to have his WWE contract expire next year.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Sheamus’ WWE contract will expire sometime in the first half of 2024.

It was implied by a source that Sheamus may see his deal come up around the time Drew McIntyre’s WWE contract would have expired, which was during WrestleMania 40 season until McIntyre had time added to his deal to keep him around through WrestleMania season. This could imply that Sheamus’ contract will expire before WrestleMania, but this has yet to be confirmed, and it remains to be seen if WWE has added any time to the contract.

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch’s contract will also expire next year.

Many wrestlers signed new five-year contracts in 2019, but several that were negotiated after that time frame are also set to expire in 2024, or at the end of the year.

It was also stated that next year will be a big year for the industry because several top talent’s contracts will expire. According to reports, 2024 is shaping up to be one of the most significant free agent years in wrestling history.

Sheamus will turn 46 in January and will be eligible for free agency. The Celtic Warrior has been wrestling since mid-2002, and in mid-2007, he signed a WWE developmental deal to work for FCW. On the June 30, 2009 ECW episode, he squashed a local enhancement talent and made it to WWE TV. Sheamus quickly made a name for himself and is a three-time WWE Champion, a one-time World Heavyweight Champion, a three-time WWE United States Champion, a four-time RAW Tag Team Champion, a one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion, and a one-time FCW Florida Heavyweight Champion. WWE’s 2009 Breakout Star won the King of the Ring tournament in 2010, the 2012 Royal Rumble Match, and Money in the Bank in 2015.