Backstage News On Vince McMahon At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon was backstage at Madison Square Garden for Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was not surprising given the arena’s long history as WWE’s home venue and its proximity to WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

McMahon has been making more changes to the product since WrestleMania 39, though mostly behind the scenes. McMahon’s influence on WWE creative is expected to grow as the Endeavor Group’s acquisition of WWE nears completion later this year.

According to PWInsider, McMahon did not make any major changes to SmackDown, something he has been doing more frequently lately at the last minute.

According to the report, “any changes were minimal as the original plans for the show stayed basically intact with the exception of some time cuts.”

As previously reported, the opening segment with The Bloodline ran longer than expected, resulting in time cuts in subsequent segments.

Fightful Select and PWInsider confirmed that Triple H and Bruce Prichard were backstage. McMahon reportedly spent the entire day in his office.