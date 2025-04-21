Backstage News On Who Was Considered To Face Randy Orton At WrestleMania 41

At WrestleMania 41 Night 2 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, fans witnessed one of the most surprising moments of the weekend as Randy Orton faced an unexpected opponent in TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry.

Originally, Orton was scheduled to face Kevin Owens, who was unfortunately pulled from the card due to a serious neck injury. That left WWE scrambling for a replacement opponent, leading to Hendry’s shocking crossover appearance—highlighting the growing collaboration between WWE and TNA Wrestling.

Hendry’s involvement was kept tightly under wraps until the final hours leading into the Premium Live Event. Despite speculation swirling about potential replacements—ranging from Rusev and Aleister Black to even SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis—it was Hendry who stepped up. However, the TNA Champion was dispatched quickly, as Orton hit a decisive RKO to secure the win.

According to Cory Hays of PW Nexus, Jeff Hardy—also under contract with TNA—was another name discussed internally as a possible opponent for Orton. While Hardy ultimately wasn’t chosen, the mere fact that his name came up further emphasizes the strength of the current WWE-TNA working relationship.

Whether Hendry’s WrestleMania moment was a one-off or a sign of more inter-promotional crossover to come remains to be seen, but fans are clearly buzzing about the possibilities.

Stay with PWMania.com for more exclusive WrestleMania fallout and ongoing updates on the WWE x TNA partnership.