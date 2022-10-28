Backstage News on Why Sasha Banks Hasn’t Returned to WWE Television

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been absent from WWE since walking out of a RAW taping in mid-May.

They have begun to model more and have made various entertainment-related appearances since leaving WWE.

In August 2022, it was reported that Banks and Naomi had reached an agreement to return to WWE. However, two months have passed, and neither has yet to return to the company.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted, regarding Banks’ status with WWE, although she is still under contract to WWE, there is no word on when she’ll return because there were said to be hang-ups in negotiations for a new deal.

A show for the World CBD Awards was held in Spain last week, and Banks was also spotted working out with wrestlers from Lucha Libre Barcelona during that same week. Click here to check out photos of Banks at Lucha Libre Barcelona.

Recently, Banks hinted that she would like to compete against the former WWE star Kairi Sane.

Banks will appear with WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins on USA Network’s “Barmageddon” show in December, as shown in the trailer at this link.

Banks and Naomi have also been announced for the 2022 Vulture Festival.