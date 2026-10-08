Backstage News On WWE Money In The Bank Creative Favorites

New backstage details have emerged regarding WWE’s potential plans for the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, with several Superstars reportedly under consideration to win the coveted briefcases.

Earlier this week, betting odds listed Penta and Lash Legend as the favorites to win their respective matches at Money in the Bank 2026. However, those odds have since shifted, with Bron Breakker and Roxanne Perez emerging as the new betting favorites.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE’s current creative discussions have identified Penta and Bron Breakker as leading candidates to win the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

On the women’s side, Roxanne Perez and Lash Legend are reportedly the top names being considered for the victory.

The report also revealed that WWE previously discussed the possibility of having Trick Williams win the men’s ladder match, although it remains unclear whether that idea is still under serious consideration.

Meanwhile, CM Punk and Kevin Owens are reportedly viewed as unlikely winners under the current creative direction.

One of the factors influencing WWE’s plans is the ongoing Undisputed WWE Championship picture on SmackDown, where several major Superstars are pursuing Sami Zayn’s title.

The company reportedly wants to maintain the focus on the group of approximately six to eight wrestlers involved in that championship storyline.

However, one source suggested that introducing the Money in the Bank briefcase into SmackDown’s main event scene could provide additional momentum and create further possibilities for the ongoing title picture.

With multiple names reportedly being discussed internally, WWE appears to have several potential directions available for both ladder matches.

As always, creative plans remain subject to change, and none of the reported favorites should be considered confirmed winners.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 takes place on Saturday, October 10, in New Orleans, Louisiana.