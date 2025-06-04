Backstage News On WWE Not Wanting Talent Wearing R-Truth Shirts On RAW

There appears to be backstage sensitivity surrounding R-Truth’s WWE status, as a new report indicates that WWE did not want talent wearing R-Truth merchandise during the June 2, 2025 episode of Monday Night Raw.

According to WrestleVotes, despite previous instances where WWE talent wore shirts in support of departing or injured stars, the company took a different approach with R-Truth.

“Yeah, we’ve seen it in the past. Guys get hurt, people move on, you see one of their shirts snuck in,” WrestleVotes noted, referencing Dominik Mysterio wearing a Carlito shirt on the same show. “But supposedly they didn’t want any R-Truth shirts being worn by talent last night.”

Although no official on-air tribute was made, fans in attendance chanted “We Want Truth” loudly during the broadcast, showing support for the longtime fan-favorite.

As previously reported, R-Truth’s WWE contract is set to expire in mid-2025, alongside that of Carlito. R-Truth recently announced his departure from WWE, though further details have yet to be formally addressed by the company.

