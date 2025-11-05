WWE NXT Results – November 4, 2025

WWE NXT Results 11/4/25

WWE Performance Center – Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

First Match: Fatal Influence vs. Lola Vice & The Culling (Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame) – 6-Woman Tag Team Match

Tatum Paxley and Jacy Jayne opened with a slugfest, Paxley overwhelming Jayne with chops, forearms, and stomps until Lola Vice tagged herself in and unloaded Muay Thai knees and corner body shots. Jayne cut Vice off with a Pump Kick and tagged Lainey Reid, who hit a Running Uppercut, but Vice countered a Cradle attempt into a Cross-Arm-Breaker before tagging Izzi Dame.

Dame steamrolled Reid with a clothesline, bodyslam, and Basement Dropkick, then brought Paxley back in for a Twisting Elbow Drop. Fallon Henley tagged in and, with Reid’s help, hit a Double Hair Pull Takedown and a Leaping Sidekick for two. Paxley survived and tagged Vice, who connected with a Spinning Back Kick, dropkick, and Axe Kick for a near fall.

The heels isolated Vice, cycling frequent tags and punishment: Jayne’s Running Cannonball, Reid’s strikes, and Henley’s cravate offense. Vice eventually created separation with a deep arm-drag and forearms, but Henley kept cutting her off until Vice finally reached Paxley.

Paxley ran wild with forearm knockdowns, an Exploder Suplex, and triple Running Crossbody Blocks. Henley nearly stole it with a Bodyscissors Rollup and a Diving Flatliner after a Reid cheap shot. Chaos erupted as everyone hit big moves: Reid’s Running Knee, Vice’s Spinning Back Fist, Jayne’s Running CodeBreaker, Dame’s Flying CodeBreaker, Henley’s Springboard Blockbuster.

Paxley and Henley traded counters until Jayne blind-tagged in. Paxley went for an O’Connor Roll, but Dame tagged herself in behind her back. Paxley was confused, and Jayne blasted Dame with The Rolling Encore to steal the victory.

Winners: Fatal Influence via Pinfall

Locker Room: El Grande Americano & Josh Briggs

El Grande Americano and Los Americanos tried to claim space in the NXT locker room, moving Josh Briggs’ bag. Briggs warned him to put it down or get dropped. El Grande bragged about being AAA’s Speed Champion, but Briggs said he makes his money putting down “fan favorites” like him and questioned how long El Grande could last with no title, no time limit, and no pity. El Grande accepted the challenge and called Briggs a gringo. Match on.

Social & Backstage: Lei Ying Lee, Kelani Jordan & EVOLVE Crew

Lei Ying Lee cut a social media promo saying Kelani Jordan had dishonored the TNA Knockouts World Title and vowed to restore its prestige.

At the PC, Kelani interrupted a chat between Kendal Grey, Tyra Mae Steele, Wren Sinclair, and Karmen Petrovic. She told Kendal she was just like her when she first won a title – she’d “learn” – and told everyone to find a monitor and listen to what the champion had to say in the ring.

Kelani Jordan In-Ring Promo

Kelani said she did whatever it took last week to keep the TNA Knockouts World Championship and admitted it was “out of character” Kelani Jordan. She then tore into the NXT Universe for hypocrisy: Dominik cheating as AAA Mega Champion gets cheers, Cody using his belt gets forgiven, but her doing whatever it takes makes her a traitor.

She said she was booed, kicked out of the locker room, and labeled disloyal by women who haven’t accomplished half of what she has. She reminded everyone she’s been “The Standout” since her Nashville tryout and that no woman can keep up with her athletically in NXT or TNA. The fans, she claimed, were “followers” who only backed women with “fat asses and catchphrases” instead of the most elite athlete in the building.

Kelani refused to be a “giving” champion like Tatum Paxley and declared she would not defend the Knockouts Title at Gold Rush because no one in NXT or TNA had earned it. She brushed off Lei Ying Lee as beneath her and insisted the one thing everyone will call her is “champion.”

Backstage Interview: OTM & Chase U

OTM told Sarah Schreiber they ruined the recent Triple Threat Tag Match because checks and championships are all that matter; they’re done chasing dreams and now they’re taking them, stepping on every throat in the division.

Chase U interrupted. Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon said they hadn’t forgotten the attack and refused to be steppingstones. Bronco Nima called them bench players pretending to be starters and threatened to send them to the hospital. Andre Chase tried to keep things calm and warned his students that provoking OTM is a bad idea.

Second Match: El Grande Americano w/Los Americanos vs. Josh Briggs

Early power vs. speed story. Briggs muscled El Grande into the corner, but Americano countered with dropkicks, a Running Overhand Chop, a deep arm-drag, and a bridging hammerlock. He followed with a PK and went up top, only to get cut off by Briggs and momentarily distracted by Jasper Troy.

Briggs rocked him with a forearm and Big Boot, then dominated through the break with a rear chin lock, Sidewalk Slam, Big Splash, tree-of-woe stomps, and attempts to rip off El Grande’s mask.

Los Americanos provided key distractions, allowing El Grande to fight back with chops, repeated Headbutts, a Springboard Blockbuster, and a Suicide Dive. After Briggs threw a ring jacket at him and leveled him with a Pop-Up Clubbing Blow, Tavion Heights got on the apron.

The referee dealt with Tavion while Los Americanos hit a Double Backstabber on Briggs on the floor. They rolled him back in, and El Grande locked in a tight Sleeper Hold, forcing Briggs to tap.

Winner: El Grande Americano via Submission

Backstage: Kelani, Kendal, Wren & AVA

Kendal hyped up Wren for her upcoming Speed Tournament match when Kelani wandered in asking if they’d seen her promo. Wren tried to respond, but Kendal steered her back to business.

AVA then pulled Kelani aside. Kelani sniped that this “should be good.” AVA told her she will be defending the Knockouts Title at Gold Rush—it’s not Kelani’s call. Kelani snapped back that AVA isn’t TNA’s GM. Tyra Mae Steele stepped in, calling out Kelani for cheating, disrespecting the fans, and disrespecting AVA, pointing out she used to look up to her.

Kelani told Tyra she could still look up to her but that Kelani is simply speaking the truth: whenever she walks into a room, she’s the most gifted athlete there, and Tyra has become something every Olympic gold medalist doesn’t understand—second place.

AVA reminded everyone that she runs NXT. If Kelani wants to call shots, she can test herself against Tyra tonight. Tyra gladly accepted.

Backstage: Ricky Saints & Myles Borne

Myles told Ricky that after the Last Man Standing Match with Trick Williams next week, he wanted Ricky to “save him a piece” of Trick. Ricky said he had no problem with that and fist-bumped him.

Ricky Saints & Trick Williams – Sit-Down Interview

Trick mocked Ricky’s bruised body and said the NXT Title was too big for him. Ricky fired back, reminding Trick he beat him clean at Halloween Havoc and even gave him that opportunity without hoops or hurdles. Instead of taking the loss like a man, Trick tried to hijack the show because his ego couldn’t handle being second best.

Trick said he’s second to none and that Ricky still knows nothing about carrying the brand. Ricky accused Trick of not caring about NXT, saying the title is just a security blanket for him, whereas for Ricky, it represents who he is and the hard work he’s put in. He said he’s realized as champion he can take NXT to heights Trick failed to reach.

Trick dismissed Ricky as someone who “looks like a fan” and said he should order a belt from WWEShop because the NXT Title belongs on a star like Trick Williams. He promised to be the Last Man Standing and walk out champion.

Ricky called Trick delusional and said he was done talking and ready to fight right now.

Trick tried to cheap-shot him with a steel pipe, sparking a wild backstage brawl. Trick nailed Ricky in the ribs with the pipe and warned him he’d see “this side” of Trick again next week when he gets his championship back.

Third Match: Zaria w/Sol Ruca vs. Wren Sinclair w/Kendal Grey

First Round Match – Vacated WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament

Fast-paced grappling to start: rollups, reversals, and quick cradles, before Zaria smashed Wren with a BackBreaker. Sinclair fought back with a Spinning Back Kick, Fujiwara Armbar attempt, and Octopus Stretch, then a Sunset Flip for two.

Zaria cut off the flurry with clotheslines and a nasty Pump Kick. Wren repeatedly tried to drag it back to the mat with submissions, finally locking in the Fujiwara Armbar deep, but Zaria powered out, Speared Sinclair, and finished with The Zone Of Destruction for the win.

Winner: Zaria via Pinfall

Note: Fallon Henley vs. Skylar Raye in another Women’s Speed Tournament First Round Match is set for next week. The finals will be held at NXT Gold Rush.

Fourth Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Tyra Mae Steele

Tyra toyed with Kelani early, outwrestling her with takedowns, wristlocks, and a Bow & Arrow Stretch. Kelani adjusted and went after Tyra’s arm and shoulder, using cheap leverage on pin attempts until the referee caught her. Kelani repeatedly smashed Tyra’s shoulder on the apron and ring post, then locked in top wrist locks and hammerlocks, grinding away.

Tyra fired back with clotheslines, a dump onto the canvas, and a Leaping Hip Attack, then hit a Reverse Olympic Slam for a close two count. Kelani ducked a charge, sent Tyra into the middle turnbuckle, then planted her with The Wasteland and followed up with a Split-Legged Moonsault to score the win.

After the match, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella appeared on the tron and announced that at NXT Gold Rush, Kelani Jordan will defend the TNA Knockouts World Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Jordynne Grace and Lei Ying Lee.

Winner: Kelani Jordan via Pinfall

AVA’s Office: Sol Ruca, Zaria & Fatal Influence

Sol told AVA her doctor said her knee is improving weekly and she wanted her rematch with Blake Monroe at Gold Rush. AVA reminded her she still had about a month before full clearance and wouldn’t sign off unless medical approved, even though she wants to see Sol get payback. Zaria liked the idea of both ZaRuca members walking into Gold Rush as champions.

Fatal Influence walked in. Jacy demanded her rematch with Tatum Paxley at Gold Rush, while Fallon vowed to win the Women’s Speed Title. Zaria snapped back that she promised Sol she’d win that tournament. AVA shut down the bickering—she had calls to make to Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis about NXT’s entrants in John Cena’s “The Last Time Is Now” Tournament—and kicked them all out of her office.

Fifth Match: Je’Von Evans vs. Saquon Shugars w/DarkState

Evans jumped Shugars with The Stage Dive before the bell and nearly ended it early with a Flying Knee. Shugars recovered with an Inverted Atomic Drop and Pendulum BackBreaker, slowing the Young OG down with heavy forearms and stretching offense.

Evans responded with a Running Banzai Drop, but Shugars answered with another Pendulum BackBreaker and grounded him through the break with a Gory Stretch. Evans escaped with an up kick and Back Body Drop.

The pace picked up: Evans hit a Rebound Hurricanrana, Bouncy Hurricanrana, Slingshot Pescado, and Springboard Clothesline. DarkState’s interference constantly threatened to turn the tide—Cutler James caused distractions, Shugars drilled Evans into the barricade, Griffin yanked him off the apron.

Shugars connected with a SitOut FaceBuster and missed a Reverse Frog Splash. Evans hit a Cutter, then the OG Cutter, but Griffin pulled him out. Evans ran wild at ringside, sending James into the steps, Griffin into the barricade, and Lennox face-first into the announce table. Back in the ring, Evans blasted Shugars with a SuperKick and finished him with Hold It In The Row.

Winner: Je’Von Evans via Pinfall

Upcoming NXT & Gold Rush Notes

Next week: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Trick Williams – Last Man Standing Match for the NXT Championship

Next week: El Grande Americano (c) vs. Jasper Troy – WWE Men’s Speed Championship

At NXT Gold Rush:

Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee – TNA Knockouts World Championship

Women’s Speed Championship Tournament Finals

Potential Blake Monroe vs. Sol Ruca, pending medical clearance

AVA & Blake Monroe – Office Segment

Blake told AVA she wants her first title defense to be at Gold Rush in New York City because of the glamour and spotlight. AVA said if Sol Ruca gets medically cleared, Blake’s first defense will be against her—Sol never actually lost the North American Title and deserves the rematch.

Blake doubted Sol’s knee, but AVA stood firm: if medical clears Sol, the match is on. Blake got a text, said her “better half” wanted an exclusive interview next week, and left.

Backstage: Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame

Tatum spiraled over losing the 6-woman tag, blaming herself. Izzi told her that’s exactly the problem—Tatum can’t keep making emotional, irrational decisions as NXT Women’s Champion, especially handing out title shots on a whim after fighting four years to get there.

Izzi assured her she wasn’t being mean; The Culling just wants the Women’s Title locked down for a long time. Tatum thanked her for being a great friend and promised to be more selective about challengers—though there was still “one more thing” she needed to do next week to be satisfied.

Ethan Page & Chelsea Green – Championship Celebration

In the ring, decorated for a “Muy Grande Campeón” celebration, Ethan Page bragged about being the greatest North American ever and one-half of the AAA Mixed Tag Champions alongside Chelsea Green. Chelsea echoed him, saying jealousy runs rampant in locker rooms everywhere because nobody can match their potential to take over the industry.

They promised to defend the AAA Mixed Tag Titles against anyone and everyone, then bickered over Chelsea mentioning “Joe,” whom Ethan blamed for ruining everything.

Chelsea revealed a giant Canadian-themed cake in the ring. Ethan, resigned, told her to go ahead and say his name.

Alba Fyre’s voice hit: “Joe Hendry.”

Joe Hendry’s music played and he stepped onto the stage. He told Ethan and Chelsea they’d taken his advice the wrong way, got lost in their egos, and forgot what real talent looks like. Ethan assumed Joe wanted a North American Title shot, but Hendry instead challenged them for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles.

Chelsea laughed that he needed a partner, and Joe teased someone who could spin, wave, and chant “we believe.” When Ethan demanded to know who, Joe said all they had to do was “say her name.”

A remix of Joe’s theme hit: “Say her name and she appears… I believe in Thea.”

Thea Hail exploded out of the Canadian cake, nailed The Secret Hervice with pies to the face, and hit a Diving Crossbody off the cake. Hendry blasted Page and gave him a pie bath too.

Joe Hendry and Thea Hail posed together in the ring, standing tall as NXT went off the air.