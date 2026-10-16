Backstage News On WWE Paying For Psicosis’ Hip Replacement Surgery

WWE has reportedly covered the cost of hip replacement surgery for legendary luchador Psicosis, with Rey Mysterio playing a key role in securing the financial assistance.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE President Nick Khan approved approximately $44,000 to cover the medical procedure for Dionicio “Nicho” Castellanos, best known to wrestling fans as the original Psicosis.

“WWE, through a decision by Nick Khan, paid for Dionicio ‘Nicho’ Castellanos [the original Psicosis] hip replacement,” Meltzer wrote. “Castellanos is under a merchandise ‘legends’ deal with the company. The price tag was in the $44,000 range.”

Meltzer reported that Mysterio spearheaded the effort, drawing attention to the decades-long history between the two luchadors.

“Rey Mysterio spearheaded this,” Meltzer continued. “Castellanos was Mysterio’s regular opponent and made him shine in AAA, ECW, WAR and then WCW and he had many of his best career matches with him.”

Psicosis and Mysterio developed a memorable rivalry during the 1990s, facing each other across several major promotions and helping bring international attention to the high-flying lucha libre style.

Psicosis went on to establish himself in ECW and WCW, where he became a two-time WCW Cruiserweight Champion. He later competed in WWE during the 2000s and currently maintains a merchandise-related Legends agreement with the company.

Earlier this year, Psicosis received the Lucha Libre Award at the 2026 Cauliflower Alley Club reunion, with Mysterio attending the ceremony to help honor his longtime rival.

Psicosis appeared at the event in person and was seen using a cane for assistance with his mobility.

The reported financial assistance from WWE comes as the veteran luchador addresses his medical needs, with Mysterio’s involvement highlighting the longstanding relationship between two of lucha libre’s most recognizable performers.