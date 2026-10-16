Backstage Update On Recent WWE ID Departures

Several wrestlers are reportedly expected to continue appearing on WWE EVOLVE programming despite recent changes to their contractual status, thanks to the company’s advance television taping schedule.

According to Fightful Select, Laynie Luck is scheduled to remain on EVOLVE programming well into 2027, even though WWE has decided not to renew her WWE ID contract.

Luck’s continued presence on the show does not indicate that she has signed a new agreement with WWE, as her upcoming appearances are reportedly connected to previously recorded material.

Meanwhile, Airica Demia and Anya Rune are also expected to remain featured on EVOLVE television through early December.

The report noted that WWE EVOLVE’s taping schedule allows wrestlers to continue appearing on television after their contractual circumstances have changed.

As a result, viewers may continue seeing certain talents on upcoming episodes despite those performers no longer being under the same agreements they held when the footage was recorded.

Luck’s situation follows recent reports concerning WWE’s decision not to renew several WWE ID contracts, raising questions about the future of certain independent wrestlers associated with the developmental initiative.

While Luck, Demia and Rune are expected to remain visible on EVOLVE programming for the reported periods, those appearances should not necessarily be interpreted as confirmation of their current contractual standing with WWE.