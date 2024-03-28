Backstage News On WWE RAW Match Going Shorter Than Scheduled

CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins had an interesting segment where they exchanged words on Monday’s WWE Raw, which was a memorable show overall.

Punk was announced as the special guest commentator for the World Title Match at WrestleMania 40, which will feature Rollins defending the title against McIntyre. They took various shots at each other, and while it felt loose, the talent was given a direction for the segment to go.

The show featured matches involving Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed, Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh, and Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae. CM Punk will also return.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that WWE officials were pleased with WWE Raw this week. The report also noted that one match had changed.

According to Fightful, the Ivy Nile vs Candice LeRae match “was originally listed for one segment and ended up going less than two and a half minutes.”