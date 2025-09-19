Backstage News On WWE’s Decision To Release Andrade

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has shed new light on the circumstances behind Andrade’s recent WWE release, revealing that it was not a case of the star personally requesting his exit. Instead, a combination of internal frustrations, creative struggles, and what has been described as “buyer’s remorse” from the company contributed to the decision.

According to Dave Meltzer, Andrade’s second run with WWE never lived up to expectations following his return from AEW at the 2024 Royal Rumble. While his in-ring ability was never questioned, a lack of perceived progress in his English reportedly created a barrier for character development and promo work. This limited his upward mobility, with management instead backing other Mexican stars like Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix, who were said to have connected with audiences at a higher level.

Although Andrade teamed with Fenix on SmackDown, the pairing was viewed internally as having a “ceiling” rather than a breakout role.

The Observer further noted that WWE executives had hoped Andrade’s comeback would spark the same momentum seen with the returns of Cody Rhodes and CM Punk. While his initial Rumble appearance did draw a strong reaction, the follow-up was far more muted, and creative reportedly lacked a clear long-term direction for him.

Adding to the struggles, Andrade was said to have faced disciplinary issues, including being sent home from a television taping weeks before his release. Sports Illustrated had also previously reported that he recorded at least one Wellness Policy violation during his most recent tenure.

Andrade’s exit marks the end of a turbulent second chapter with WWE. After his first release in March 2021, he had a notable run in AEW, where he led the Andrade Family Office and competed in high-profile matches against PAC, Malakai Black, and Sammy Guevara before eventually re-signing with WWE in 2024.