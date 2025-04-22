Backstage News On WWE’s Original Plans For Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

While Charlotte Flair made her highly anticipated return from injury at the 2024 Royal Rumble and Becky Lynch re-emerged at WrestleMania 41, there were early creative plans within WWE that could have dramatically altered their trajectories.

According to a new report from PWInsider.com, WWE initially discussed pairing Flair and Lynch as a tag team in the lead-up to WrestleMania 41. The early pitch would have seen the two long-time rivals unite around the Royal Rumble event and challenge IYO SKY and Asuka for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

“The pitch would have seen them unite around The Royal Rumble and then face IYO SKY and Asuka around WrestleMania,” PWInsider reported. “But plans eventually changed.”

Ultimately, those creative directions were scrapped.

At WrestleMania 41, Flair instead competed in a marquee singles match for the WWE Women’s Championship against rising star Tiffany Stratton, but came up short in her bid to reclaim gold. Meanwhile, Lynch was revealed as the surprise replacement for Bayley in a tag team title match, teaming with Lyra Valkyria to defeat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez and win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

However, their championship reign would be short-lived.

On the post-WrestleMania episode of Monday Night Raw, Morgan and Rodriguez regained the titles in a rematch. What followed was perhaps even more shocking—Becky Lynch turned heel, launching a post-match assault on her tag partner, Valkyria. The betrayal signaled a significant character shift for “The Man” and set the stage for a new chapter in her storied WWE career.

With Flair coming off a high-profile WrestleMania loss and Lynch now back in full force as a villain, it remains to be seen whether WWE will revisit the idea of pairing these two icons in the future—or pit them against each other once again.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and the evolving WWE women’s division.