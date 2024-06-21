Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

WWE began the feud between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa after Rhodes defeated AJ Styles in an I Quit match at the WWE Clash At The Castle 2024 Premium Live Event from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland earlier this month.

Solo walked up behind Cody before their post-match staredown. The Bloodline attacked Rhodes before Randy Orton and Kevin Owens intervened to save the top WWE star.

Since then, there has been speculation about when the match will take place. In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the match is “earmarked” for SummerSlam on Saturday, August 3, from Cleveland, OH, rather than Money in the Bank in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on July 6.

Rhodes and Sikoa have only wrestled once, in a singles match on a Raw episode in March 2023, where Rhodes won. It is still unclear whether Rhodes will make a title defense at Money in the Bank.

WWE has been emphasizing the fact that if Sikoa loses a match, he is no longer the tribal chief.